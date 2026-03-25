Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Meterian Web Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Meterian Web Scanner to catch vulnerable third-party components before they hit production, since you lack the AppSec headcount to audit dependencies manually. The tool's non-invasive crawling identifies outdated libraries and license risks across your entire website stack without requiring agent deployment or code access, making it fast to operationalize in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or you need deep vulnerability remediation guidance beyond upgrade recommendations; Meterian's strength is discovery and inventory, not response orchestration.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks.
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs Meterian Web Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Meterian Web Scanner: Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. Meterian Web Scanner differentiates with Non-invasive web crawling to identify third-party components via signature detection, Detection of vulnerable and outdated components in website dependencies, License risk identification and classification per component.
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Meterian Web Scanner is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA and Meterian Web Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, License Compliance, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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