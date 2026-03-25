Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Lineaje SCA 360 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Lineaje. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SCA alerts will get real value from Lineaje SCA 360's AI-driven contextual filtering across 170+ component attributes, which actually deprioritizes false positives instead of just surfacing everything your scanner found. The supply chain poisoning detection and component integrity attestation directly address GV.SC risk management, covering the verification gap most SCA tools leave open. Skip this if your org is still in the "scan and dump into a spreadsheet" phase; Lineaje assumes you already have scanning infrastructure in place and need the intelligence layer on top.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs Lineaje SCA 360 for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Lineaje SCA 360: Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. Lineaje SCA 360 differentiates with Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI).
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Lineaje SCA 360 is developed by Lineaje. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA and Lineaje SCA 360 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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