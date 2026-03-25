Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Lineaje SCA 360: Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI)..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.