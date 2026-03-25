Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador IVAS is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Raven Runtime SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source risk across development and operations will benefit from Labrador IVAS's integrated action plan workflow, which ties vulnerability discovery directly to patch tracking and remediation status rather than leaving scan results orphaned in a separate system. The on-premises appliance deployment and SSO integration mean security can enforce consistent policy without external API dependencies. Skip this if your organization needs a cloud-native scanner or wants to consolidate commercial and open source vulnerability management into a single platform; Labrador IVAS is narrowly focused on internal open source governance.
Teams running polyglot cloud applications who are drowning in open-source vulnerability noise should start with Raven Runtime SCA; its CPU-level reachability analysis actually tells you which CVEs can execute, not just which ones exist in your dependencies. The runtime prioritization cuts triage work by eliminating the 80% of vulnerabilities your code never touches, and multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and seven others means you're not swapping tools between services. Skip this if your supply chain risk strategy lives entirely in pre-deployment scanning or if you need SBOM generation to be your primary control; Raven assumes you're already past the build gate and need to know what's actually exploitable in production.
Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt.
Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Labrador IVAS vs Raven Runtime SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..
Raven Runtime SCA: Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador IVAS differentiates with Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management. Raven Runtime SCA differentiates with Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP).
Labrador IVAS is developed by Labrador Labs. Raven Runtime SCA is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador IVAS and Raven Runtime SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CVE, Open Source, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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