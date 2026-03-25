Labrador IVAS: Integrated portal for open source vulnerability analysis and action plan mgmt. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include Action plan management with patch history and status tracking, Automated vulnerability scanning of operational and development systems, Stage-by-stage remediation workflow management..

Meterian Componentpedia: Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.