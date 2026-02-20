Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KYND is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk will see immediate value in KYND for its ability to surface forgotten assets and vendor exposures without manual scoping. The platform's continuous monitoring across domains, certificates, and data breach databases covers the full external attack surface in one place, directly addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk requirement that most exposure tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your priority is remediation orchestration or internal vulnerability management; KYND is built for discovery and monitoring, not ticketing integration or patch automation.
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in undocumented API sprawl should start here: Wallarm API Attack Surface Management finds what you didn't know you exposed, then tells you which misconfigurations actually matter. The agentless discovery and continuous CVE scanning cover the full ID.AM to ID.RA cycle without requiring agents scattered across your infrastructure. Skip this if you need runtime API protection or WAF blocking in the same product; Wallarm is discovery and scoring, not defense.
Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt.
Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform
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Common questions about comparing KYND vs Wallarm API Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
KYND: Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance..
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KYND differentiates with Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management differentiates with External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials.
KYND is developed by KYND. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KYND and Wallarm API Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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