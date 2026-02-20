KYND: Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance..

Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.