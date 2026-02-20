Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KYND is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TacitRed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk will see immediate value in KYND for its ability to surface forgotten assets and vendor exposures without manual scoping. The platform's continuous monitoring across domains, certificates, and data breach databases covers the full external attack surface in one place, directly addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk requirement that most exposure tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your priority is remediation orchestration or internal vulnerability management; KYND is built for discovery and monitoring, not ticketing integration or patch automation.
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence
Security and risk teams responsible for supply chain visibility and third-party exposure will find TacitRed's real value in its curated threat intelligence tied to 18 million US companies, cutting through the noise that kills standard EASM tools. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset discovery paired with supply chain risk assessment instead of asset lists you still have to manually validate. Skip this if your primary need is continuous internal monitoring or you lack the staffing to act on findings quickly; TacitRed assumes you can operationalize external intelligence at scale.
Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt.
EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing KYND vs TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
KYND: Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance..
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence: EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces. built by TacitRed. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KYND differentiates with Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment.
KYND is developed by KYND. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by TacitRed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KYND and TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Insurance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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