Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KYND is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskXchange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk will see immediate value in KYND for its ability to surface forgotten assets and vendor exposures without manual scoping. The platform's continuous monitoring across domains, certificates, and data breach databases covers the full external attack surface in one place, directly addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk requirement that most exposure tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your priority is remediation orchestration or internal vulnerability management; KYND is built for discovery and monitoring, not ticketing integration or patch automation.
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and third-party risk will find RiskXchange Attack Surface Management's continuous external discovery worthwhile, particularly those managing sprawling cloud footprints across multiple regions. The platform's 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts and automated asset enumeration directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps most organizations struggle with, and the breach monitoring feeds mean you catch credential leaks before attackers use them. Skip this if your primary need is remediation orchestration or patching integration; RiskXchange surfaces the problem and guides response, but stops short of closing the loop with your ticketing system.
Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt.
Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches
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Common questions about comparing KYND vs RiskXchange Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
KYND: Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance..
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KYND differentiates with Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection.
KYND is developed by KYND. RiskXchange Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskXchange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KYND and RiskXchange Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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