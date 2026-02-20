KYND: Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance..

RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.