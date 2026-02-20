KYND: Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance..

Muscope CYSR: Cybersecurity rating system scoring org attack surface and risk posture 0–100. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Numerical cybersecurity rating score on a scale of 0 to 100, Five-tier risk classification (Bad, Poor, Fair, Good, Excellent), Attack surface analysis covering all organizational assets and their relationships..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.