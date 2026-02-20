Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KYND is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. KYND Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by KYND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party risk will see immediate value in KYND for its ability to surface forgotten assets and vendor exposures without manual scoping. The platform's continuous monitoring across domains, certificates, and data breach databases covers the full external attack surface in one place, directly addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk requirement that most exposure tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if your priority is remediation orchestration or internal vulnerability management; KYND is built for discovery and monitoring, not ticketing integration or patch automation.
KYND Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk assessments will actually get faster decisions from KYND Attack Surface Management because the 90-second scan cycle means you're not waiting weeks for visibility into new exposures. The tool's EPSS-based prioritization cuts through the noise of your existing CVE feeds, and native support for DORA and NIS2 compliance saves you from bolting on a separate framework tracker. Skip this if your attack surface is mostly internal applications or if you need deep forensics after compromise; KYND is built for finding what's exposed before it becomes a breach.
Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt.
External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing KYND vs KYND Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
KYND: Cyber risk mgmt platform for external scanning, monitoring & exposure mgmt. built by KYND. Core capabilities include Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance..
KYND Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring. built by KYND. Core capabilities include One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KYND differentiates with Instant one-time external cyber risk scans via domain name only, Continuous real-time monitoring of organizations and vendor portfolios, Traffic light risk profile system with actionable remediation guidance. KYND Attack Surface Management differentiates with One-off point-in-time external risk scans completing in approximately 90 seconds, Continuous 24/7 monitoring of external attack surface for new threats and vulnerabilities, CVE scanning with EPSS-based vulnerability prioritization.
KYND is developed by KYND. KYND Attack Surface Management is developed by KYND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KYND and KYND Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE, Cyber Insurance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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