Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kymatio Breach Scan is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Kymatio. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential exposure alerts from fragmented sources will find value in Kymatio Breach Scan's unified monitoring across web, dark web, and third-party services; the tool's continuous asset monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM, which most breach notification tools skip entirely. Skip this if your organization is still manually checking breached credential databases or outsourcing exposure monitoring to a SIEM vendor, since Kymatio's strength is specifically in proactive dark web intelligence rather than post-incident response.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Kymatio Breach Scan vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Kymatio Breach Scan: Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings. built by Kymatio. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kymatio Breach Scan differentiates with Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Kymatio Breach Scan is developed by Kymatio. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kymatio Breach Scan and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Passwords. Key differences: Kymatio Breach Scan is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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