Kymatio Breach Scan: Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings. built by Kymatio. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.