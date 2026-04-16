Kusari Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization. built by Kusari. Core capabilities include Continuous software component mapping and inventory, Provenance tracking for libraries, binaries, and containers, Contextual vulnerability prioritization with exploitability and exposure scoring..

SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.