Kusari Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization. built by Kusari. Core capabilities include Continuous software component mapping and inventory, Provenance tracking for libraries, binaries, and containers, Contextual vulnerability prioritization with exploitability and exposure scoring..

SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.