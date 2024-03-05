Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..

ZeusCloud: ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.