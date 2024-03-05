Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Komiser is a free cloud security posture management tool. ZeusCloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure who need to cut through cost waste before tackling security posture will find Komiser's open-source approach refreshing; the 4,080 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who distrust vendor lock-in. It excels at the governance layer of NIST CSF 2.0, surfacing resource misconfigurations and sprawl across AWS, GCP, and Azure in one dashboard. Skip Komiser if you need deep security analytics or compliance reporting; it's a resource auditor first, and the free pricing means limited support for complex remediation workflows at scale.
Teams with limited budgets who need rapid AWS asset discovery and attack path visualization will get the most from ZeusCloud; its open source model and zero licensing cost make it viable for understaffed security groups to map cloud exposure without vendor lock-in. The 724 GitHub stars and active community contributions suggest the project has enough momentum for production use, though you're inheriting maintenance responsibility for a tool without commercial support. Skip this if you need CSPM at enterprise scale with SLAs, managed compliance reporting, or multi-cloud coverage beyond AWS.
Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform.
ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Komiser vs ZeusCloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
Komiser: Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform..
ZeusCloud: ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Komiser is open-source with 4,080 GitHub stars. ZeusCloud is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Komiser and ZeusCloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Open Source, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox