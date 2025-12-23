Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kodem C.O.R.E. is a commercial static application security testing tool by Kodem. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containerized applications will get the most from Kodem C.O.R.E. because it actually correlates static findings with what's executing at runtime, eliminating the noise of unreachable vulnerabilities that waste remediation cycles. The function-level reachability analysis paired with eBPF-based monitoring means you catch what matters; vendors claim this but Kodem's dependency mapping across direct and transitive libraries makes the connection explicit. Skip this if your primary need is source code review without deployment context, or if you're standardizing on a single vendor for CSPM, container scanning, and SAST all in one product.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence
M&A teams and enterprise security leaders conducting vendor diligence will get the most from The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence because it replaces weeks of manual code review with automated scanning across 4,000+ security rules and gives you a cost-to-replicate valuation,something no competitor bundles with vulnerability detection. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk) and ID.AM (asset inventory), which matters when you're assessing acquisition targets' dependency chains and code debt before close. Skip this if you need real-time runtime protection or continuous DevSecOps integration into your build pipeline; The Code Registry is built for snapshot audits, not CI/CD gates.
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Kodem C.O.R.E. vs The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence for your static application security testing needs.
Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kodem C.O.R.E. differentiates with Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence differentiates with Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis.
Kodem C.O.R.E. is developed by Kodem. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kodem C.O.R.E. and The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox