Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kloudle is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Kloudle. Snyk Infrastructure as Code is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs drowning in cloud misconfiguration alerts need Kloudle because its 383-check scanner actually prioritizes by severity instead of burying critical issues in noise. The step-by-step remediation guidance cuts the time between detection and fix, which matters when you're running lean and can't afford a dedicated cloud security engineer. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring for runtime threats or compliance drift detection between scans; Kloudle excels at point-in-time assessment and audit mapping to NIST and CIS, not real-time anomaly hunting.
DevOps and platform teams adopting Infrastructure as Code will find Snyk Infrastructure as Code most valuable for catching misconfigurations before they reach production; the tool's native Terraform and Kubernetes scanning integrated directly into CI/CD pipelines means you catch policy violations when code is still reviewable, not after deployment. It covers the critical PR.PS functions that matter most in infrastructure security, with CIS benchmarks and Open Policy Agent custom rules allowing you to enforce your actual risk appetite rather than generic standards. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed through console clicks or your team lacks the maturity to gate deployments on policy violations; Snyk will frustrate you without the process discipline to back it up.
Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers.
Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.
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Common questions about comparing Kloudle vs Snyk Infrastructure as Code for your cloud security posture management needs.
Kloudle: Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers. built by Kloudle. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base..
Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kloudle differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base. Snyk Infrastructure as Code differentiates with Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code.
Kloudle is developed by Kloudle. Snyk Infrastructure as Code is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kloudle integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, DigitalOcean, Amazon EKS and 4 more. Snyk Infrastructure as Code integrates with IDE, CLI, Git repositories, CI/CD, Terraform Cloud and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Kloudle and Snyk Infrastructure as Code serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Kubernetes, Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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