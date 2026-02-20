Kloudle: Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers. built by Kloudle. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base..

Snyk Infrastructure as Code: Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm charts, and ARM templates, Automated testing and gating in CI/CD pipelines, In-line fix suggestions within code..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.