Kloudle: Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers. built by Kloudle. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base..

Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.