Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kloudle is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Kloudle. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs drowning in cloud misconfiguration alerts need Kloudle because its 383-check scanner actually prioritizes by severity instead of burying critical issues in noise. The step-by-step remediation guidance cuts the time between detection and fix, which matters when you're running lean and can't afford a dedicated cloud security engineer. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring for runtime threats or compliance drift detection between scans; Kloudle excels at point-in-time assessment and audit mapping to NIST and CIS, not real-time anomaly hunting.
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across multiple cloud providers need Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance primarily because its agentless architecture covers your entire cloud estate without the operational friction of agent deployments. The 150+ framework coverage and native support for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud means you're not retrofitting compliance tooling around your actual infrastructure. Skip this if your compliance burden is light or single-cloud; the real value is justifying the spend when you're already juggling five different cloud environments and auditors demanding proof that nothing slipped through the gaps.
Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers.
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
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Common questions about comparing Kloudle vs Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Kloudle: Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers. built by Kloudle. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base..
Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance: Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kloudle differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance differentiates with Agentless deployment with 100% cloud estate coverage, Support for 150+ compliance frameworks and CIS benchmarks, Multi-cloud compliance monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.
Kloudle is developed by Kloudle. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kloudle integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, DigitalOcean, Amazon EKS and 4 more. Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Kloudle and Orca Security Multi-Cloud Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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