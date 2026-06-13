Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Keysight BreakingPoint is a free breach & attack simulation tool by Keysight Technologies. Keysight CyPerf is a free breach & attack simulation tool by Keysight Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best breach & attack simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Security and application traffic generator for high-scale network security testing.
Cloud-native test for application experience, security efficacy, and performance.
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Common questions about comparing Keysight BreakingPoint vs Keysight CyPerf for your breach & attack simulation needs.
Keysight BreakingPoint: Security and application traffic generator for high-scale network security testing. built by Keysight Technologies. Core capabilities include Simulates 490+ real-world application protocols, 60,000+ attacks and malware strikes, High-scale traffic generation for security and performance testing..
Keysight CyPerf: Cloud-native test for application experience, security efficacy, and performance. built by Keysight Technologies. Core capabilities include Cloud-native, agent-based test fabric, Realistic application and attack traffic, Validates SASE, ZTNA, and firewall efficacy..
Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Keysight BreakingPoint differentiates with Simulates 490+ real-world application protocols, 60,000+ attacks and malware strikes, High-scale traffic generation for security and performance testing. Keysight CyPerf differentiates with Cloud-native, agent-based test fabric, Realistic application and attack traffic, Validates SASE, ZTNA, and firewall efficacy.
Keysight BreakingPoint is developed by Keysight Technologies. Keysight CyPerf is developed by Keysight Technologies. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Keysight BreakingPoint and Keysight CyPerf serve similar Breach & Attack Simulation use cases: both are Breach & Attack Simulation tools, both cover Network Testing, Fuzzing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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