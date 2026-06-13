Keysight BreakingPoint: Security and application traffic generator for high-scale network security testing. built by Keysight Technologies. Core capabilities include Simulates 490+ real-world application protocols, 60,000+ attacks and malware strikes, High-scale traffic generation for security and performance testing..

Keysight CyPerf: Cloud-native test for application experience, security efficacy, and performance. built by Keysight Technologies. Core capabilities include Cloud-native, agent-based test fabric, Realistic application and attack traffic, Validates SASE, ZTNA, and firewall efficacy..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.