Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
KELA Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams that need visibility into dark web threats targeting their specific assets will find KELA Monitor's real-time alerts and compromised account detection genuinely useful for plugging gaps that traditional monitoring misses. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM thoroughly, meaning it handles asset inventory and continuous threat surface surveillance well; where it falls short is post-incident response and remediation automation, so you're getting detection and intelligence, not orchestration. Not the right fit if your priority is integrating threat intel into existing SIEM workflows or automating response playbooks; KELA Monitor is built for organizations that need a dedicated dark web watch service with clean intelligence reports, not a platform that replaces your SOC tooling.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing KELA Monitor vs OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
KELA Monitor: Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports..
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
KELA Monitor differentiates with Real-time targeted alerts for company asset-specific cybercrime threats, Attack surface and asset management capabilities, Automated machine-readable intelligence reports. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence differentiates with Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search.
KELA Monitor is developed by KELA. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is developed by Osintleak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
KELA Monitor and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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