KELA Brand Protection: Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing sites & impersonation. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Phishing website detection and monitoring, Domain monitoring for look-alikes, typosquatting, and subdomains, Social media monitoring for brand and employee impersonation..

SOCRadar Brand Protection: Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with specialized agents, Modular visual workflow builder for custom detection, Compromised credential monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.