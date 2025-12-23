KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..

ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning: ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Anomaly detection for time series data, Outlier detection for non-time series data, Classification for discrete categorical predictions..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.