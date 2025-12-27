Keepnet Threat Intelligence: Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Breached password detection for employee accounts, Domain-based email address monitoring with unlimited search capability, Detailed breach information including date, time, password type, and source..

OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.