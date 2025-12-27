Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Keepnet Labs. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing employee credential exposure across distributed workforces will find Keepnet Threat Intelligence valuable for its encrypted password searches that never store credentials, eliminating the compliance friction of traditional breach monitoring. The tool covers all four NIST DE.CM and ID.RA functions needed for continuous monitoring and risk assessment, and unlimited domain-search capability means you're not rationing queries against your supply chain. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; Keepnet is purely about knowing what's leaked before it becomes active.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Keepnet Threat Intelligence vs OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence: Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Breached password detection for employee accounts, Domain-based email address monitoring with unlimited search capability, Detailed breach information including date, time, password type, and source..
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence differentiates with Breached password detection for employee accounts, Domain-based email address monitoring with unlimited search capability, Detailed breach information including date, time, password type, and source. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence differentiates with Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence is developed by Keepnet Labs. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is developed by Osintleak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Keepnet Threat Intelligence and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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