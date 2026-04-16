NoPP

JavaScript-heavy frontend teams shipping to untrusted environments should use NoPP if prototype pollution is a recurring finding in your threat model. The tool does one thing well: object freezing stops the attack vector cold, and it's free, so friction to adoption is minimal. Skip it if your codebase doesn't frequently expose object mutation as an attack surface, or if you need SAST scanning across your full stack; NoPP is a surgical fix, not a vulnerability scanner.