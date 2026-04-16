Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Karambit.AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by Karambit.AI. NoPP is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript-heavy frontend teams shipping to untrusted environments should use NoPP if prototype pollution is a recurring finding in your threat model. The tool does one thing well: object freezing stops the attack vector cold, and it's free, so friction to adoption is minimal. Skip it if your codebase doesn't frequently expose object mutation as an attack surface, or if you need SAST scanning across your full stack; NoPP is a surgical fix, not a vulnerability scanner.
Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain.
Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.
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Common questions about comparing Karambit.AI vs NoPP for your static application security testing needs.
Karambit.AI: Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain. built by Karambit.AI. Core capabilities include Static analysis of software binaries without source code, Software Bill of Behaviors (SBBoB) generation, Comparative analysis of software versions over time..
NoPP: Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Karambit.AI and NoPP serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Vulnerability. Key differences: Karambit.AI is Commercial while NoPP is Free, NoPP is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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