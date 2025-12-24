Kaduu Data Breach Detection: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type..

Moxso Data Breach Detection: Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Automatic alerts when employee data appears in external breaches, Continuous monitoring against hundreds of millions of data points, Data breach severity categorization..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.