Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring across markets, forums, Telegram, Discord, and paste sites, Compromised credential detection for employees and customers, Domain typosquatting and phishing site detection..

SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include Dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring with real-time alerts, Stealer log tracking and unauthorized data transfer monitoring, PII exposure detection for employees and customers..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.