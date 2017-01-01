Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring across markets, forums, Telegram, Discord, and paste sites, Compromised credential detection for employees and customers, Domain typosquatting and phishing site detection..

Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.