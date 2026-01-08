JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by JumpCloud. Productiv Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by productiv. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance because it enforces policy on AI tool adoption before shadow usage becomes uncontrollable; most competitors discover AI apps but stop there, while this product actually blocks or approves access. The multi-layer discovery catches AI usage across web, API, and endpoint channels, and the compliance reporting already maps to EU AI Act requirements, which matters if you're operating under that regime. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a small approved AI toolset and you're confident employees won't experiment; the real value is for teams still in the messier discovery and control phase.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Shadow IT will find immediate value in Productiv Platform because it actually inventories AI tool usage and data training exposure, not just flagged SaaS apps. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and GV.SC supply chain risk, which means you're getting visibility into what's exposing your data through third-party models, plus contract and compliance tracking to close the gap. Skip this if you need deep endpoint detection or need to manage on-premises infrastructure; Productiv is SaaS-centric and won't replace your EDR.
Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement
SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance vs Productiv Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance: Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement. built by JumpCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring..
Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox