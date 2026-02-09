Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is a commercial application security posture management tool by Jscrambler. Reflectiz is a free application security posture management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing payment flows, form submissions, or user authentication through third-party scripts need Jscrambler Webpage Integrity to stop data exfiltration before it leaves the browser. The platform's real-time inventory of script behavior paired with granular policy enforcement gives you control where you actually lose data, and PCI DSS v4 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 compliance modules mean your audit story is already built. Skip this if your third-party ecosystem is minimal or your team lacks the discipline to maintain script policies; the tool demands governance rigor or it becomes noise.
Security teams managing ecommerce or SaaS platforms need Reflectiz because it catches client-side threats and malicious third-party scripts without requiring agent deployment or code changes. You'll see dashboard visibility within 10 minutes of signup, and PCI DSS v4 compliance mapping is built in, which matters if you're auditing payment flows. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need SIEM integration; Reflectiz is deliberately focused on what happens in the browser and the supply chain feeding it.
Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data
Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing Jscrambler Webpage Integrity vs Reflectiz for your application security posture management needs.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity: Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data. built by Jscrambler. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards..
Reflectiz: Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity differentiates with Real-time inventory of all third-party scripts and their data access/transfer behavior, Granular policy engine to control third-party tag behavior per page or section, Sensitive user data management with customizable data categories and dashboards. Reflectiz differentiates with Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is developed by Jscrambler. Reflectiz is developed by Reflectiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity and Reflectiz serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Jscrambler Webpage Integrity is Commercial while Reflectiz is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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