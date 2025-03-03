Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents: AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight. built by Jit. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation..

SaltWorks SaltMiner: AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data. built by Saltworks. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.