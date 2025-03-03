Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents: AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight. built by Jit. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation..

Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity: SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection. built by Pathlock. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning with 4,000+ customizable checks, Custom ABAP and UI5 code security scanning with 150+ checks, Transport control with 70+ checks for SAP change management..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.