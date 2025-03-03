Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents: AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight. built by Jit. Core capabilities include AI agents for automated security workflow execution, Human-in-the-loop approval system for critical decisions, Code scanning automation..

Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.