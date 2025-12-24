JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..

Raven Runtime Prevention: Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Library-level policy enforcement, Virtual vulnerability patching, Runtime library entitlement management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.