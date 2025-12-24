Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Raven Runtime Prevention is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping software at scale need JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform to stop vulnerabilities before artifacts reach production; its continuous scanning across centralized repositories catches issues that per-package testing misses, and support for ML model management addresses supply chain risk in AI/ML pipelines that most SCA tools ignore. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM, meaning you get the audit trail and asset visibility regulators demand without bolting on separate tools. Skip this if your organization treats artifact management as a checkbox task rather than a security function; JFrog assumes supply chain governance matters enough to enforce policy across the entire SDLC.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping code in multiple languages will find real value in Raven Runtime Prevention's library-level policy enforcement, which patches vulnerabilities at runtime without requiring code changes or redeployment. The tool covers nine languages natively and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management, addressing the attack surface most SCA tools only flag. Skip this if your threat model centers on preventing vulnerable code from reaching production in the first place; Raven assumes compromise is possible and focuses on neutralizing exploits after deployment.
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies
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Common questions about comparing JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform vs Raven Runtime Prevention for your software composition analysis needs.
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..
Raven Runtime Prevention: Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Library-level policy enforcement, Virtual vulnerability patching, Runtime library entitlement management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform differentiates with Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC. Raven Runtime Prevention differentiates with Library-level policy enforcement, Virtual vulnerability patching, Runtime library entitlement management.
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is developed by JFrog. Raven Runtime Prevention is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform and Raven Runtime Prevention serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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