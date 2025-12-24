JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain: Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.