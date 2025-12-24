JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..

NuSummit Cybersecurity CodeSign: Automated code signing solution for software authenticity and integrity. built by NuSummit Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Support for 50+ file types across multiple operating systems and platforms, Multi-certificate support, End-to-end automation for unified signing..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.