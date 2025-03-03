Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. VicOne xZETA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by VicOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need VicOne xZETA because it's the only tool built explicitly for vehicle firmware vulnerability management without requiring source code access, a hard constraint in supplier relationships where OEMs won't share code. Binary analysis paired with automotive-specific threat intelligence and VVIR scoring means your team spends less time triaging generic CVEs and more time on what actually matters to vehicle security. Skip this if your organization treats automotive supply chain risk the same as software SaaS risk; the specificity here cuts both ways, and you'll miss value if you're not managing firmware or hardware components in vehicles.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security
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Common questions about comparing JFrog Artifactory vs VicOne xZETA for your software composition analysis needs.
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
VicOne xZETA: Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation. VicOne xZETA differentiates with Binary analysis without source code access, SBOM generation with SPDX and CycloneDX export formats, Zero-day vulnerability detection.
JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. VicOne xZETA is developed by VicOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Artifactory and VicOne xZETA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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