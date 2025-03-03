Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing export compliance or cryptographic inventory will find immediate value in SCANOSS Encryption Dataset; it identifies weak and outdated algorithms across source and binary code while generating ECCN classifications that actually satisfy regulatory auditors, something most SCA tools skip entirely. The tool scans both code and compiled artifacts and flags post-quantum readiness gaps, which matters for organizations shipping to restricted markets or handling long-lived infrastructure. Not the fit for teams primarily concerned with vulnerability detection or license management; this tool solves a narrower but acute problem in cryptography governance that general-purpose SCA platforms treat as an afterthought.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing JFrog Artifactory vs SCANOSS Encryption Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset differentiates with Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance.
JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Artifactory and SCANOSS Encryption Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox