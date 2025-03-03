Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Raven Runtime Prevention is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping code in multiple languages will find real value in Raven Runtime Prevention's library-level policy enforcement, which patches vulnerabilities at runtime without requiring code changes or redeployment. The tool covers nine languages natively and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management, addressing the attack surface most SCA tools only flag. Skip this if your threat model centers on preventing vulnerable code from reaching production in the first place; Raven assumes compromise is possible and focuses on neutralizing exploits after deployment.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies
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Common questions about comparing JFrog Artifactory vs Raven Runtime Prevention for your software composition analysis needs.
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
Raven Runtime Prevention: Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Library-level policy enforcement, Virtual vulnerability patching, Runtime library entitlement management..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation. Raven Runtime Prevention differentiates with Library-level policy enforcement, Virtual vulnerability patching, Runtime library entitlement management.
JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. Raven Runtime Prevention is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Artifactory and Raven Runtime Prevention serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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