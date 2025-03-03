Raven Runtime Prevention

Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping code in multiple languages will find real value in Raven Runtime Prevention's library-level policy enforcement, which patches vulnerabilities at runtime without requiring code changes or redeployment. The tool covers nine languages natively and maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management, addressing the attack surface most SCA tools only flag. Skip this if your threat model centers on preventing vulnerable code from reaching production in the first place; Raven assumes compromise is possible and focuses on neutralizing exploits after deployment.