Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Patchstack WooCommerce Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Patchstack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Patchstack WooCommerce Security
Startup and SMB operators running WooCommerce stores should use Patchstack WooCommerce Security to patch plugin and theme vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them at scale, which is where most breaches happen on this platform. The tool covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces what's broken and hardens it, though it won't help you detect active compromise after a breach has started. Skip this if you're running a heavily customized WordPress multisite or need broader e-commerce platform coverage beyond WooCommerce.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Security solution for WooCommerce e-commerce platform vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing JFrog Artifactory vs Patchstack WooCommerce Security for your software composition analysis needs.
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
Patchstack WooCommerce Security: Security solution for WooCommerce e-commerce platform vulnerabilities. built by Patchstack..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. Patchstack WooCommerce Security is developed by Patchstack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Artifactory and Patchstack WooCommerce Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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