Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.

Patchstack WooCommerce Security

Startup and SMB operators running WooCommerce stores should use Patchstack WooCommerce Security to patch plugin and theme vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them at scale, which is where most breaches happen on this platform. The tool covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces what's broken and hardens it, though it won't help you detect active compromise after a breach has started. Skip this if you're running a heavily customized WordPress multisite or need broader e-commerce platform coverage beyond WooCommerce.