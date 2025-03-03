Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by OPSWAT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain
Development teams shipping containerized applications need MetaDefender Software Supply Chain to catch malware and hidden credentials before they reach production; the 30+ antivirus engine scanning combined with automated secret detection in CI/CD pipelines catches what single-engine tools and code review miss. NIST GV.SC and PR.DS coverage is genuine here,SBOMs export in both CycloneDX and SPDX formats, and the hard-coded secret detection actually stops lateral movement vectors that vulnerability scanning alone won't touch. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives entirely upstream in third-party vendor assessment and procurement; MetaDefender is built for runtime artifact security, not vendor governance workflows.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
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Common questions about comparing JFrog Artifactory vs OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain: Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain differentiates with SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection.
JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain is developed by OPSWAT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Artifactory and OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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