Jsmon 2.0

Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Jsmon 2.0 to catch malicious third-party scripts and dependency poisoning before they reach production, which larger SCA tools often deprioritize in favor of container scanning. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset discovery across JavaScript dependencies, and its browser extensions plus Burp integration mean security can actually scan what developers are pulling in, not just what's declared in package.json. Skip this if your threat model is primarily backend or if you need secrets management to feed into a centralized vault; Jsmon detects exposed keys but doesn't orchestrate rotation.