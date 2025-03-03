Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Artifactory is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JFrog. Jsmon 2.0 is a commercial software composition analysis tool by JSmon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise DevOps and security teams managing complex software supply chains need Artifactory because it's the only artifact repository that enforces security policy at the point where code becomes deployable software. It covers the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management function,from compromised package detection through attestation collection to policy gates,which most SCA tools only touch from the edges. Skip this if your organization still treats artifact management as separate from security; Artifactory requires treating them as one system.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications need Jsmon 2.0 to catch malicious third-party scripts and dependency poisoning before they reach production, which larger SCA tools often deprioritize in favor of container scanning. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset discovery across JavaScript dependencies, and its browser extensions plus Burp integration mean security can actually scan what developers are pulling in, not just what's declared in package.json. Skip this if your threat model is primarily backend or if you need secrets management to feed into a centralized vault; Jsmon detects exposed keys but doesn't orchestrate rotation.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
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Common questions about comparing JFrog Artifactory vs Jsmon 2.0 for your software composition analysis needs.
JFrog Artifactory: Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation..
Jsmon 2.0: JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts. built by JSmon. Core capabilities include JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Artifactory differentiates with Universal artifact repository management, Code-to-runtime vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation. Jsmon 2.0 differentiates with JavaScript file scanning and analysis, Third-party dependency vulnerability detection, Secret and API key exposure detection.
JFrog Artifactory is developed by JFrog. Jsmon 2.0 is developed by JSmon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Artifactory and Jsmon 2.0 serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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