Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Advanced Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by JFrog. Upwind Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing software supply chain risk across development and artifact repositories should pick JFrog Advanced Security for its contextual vulnerability analysis powered by JFrog's own security research team, which catches exploitability signals that generic scanners miss. The platform covers SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning with native Artifactory integration, addressing the full NIST supply chain risk (GV.SC) and platform security (PR.PS) functions. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you need DAST capabilities; JFrog's strength is shifting left, not catching exploits in production.
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
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Common questions about comparing JFrog Advanced Security vs Upwind Code Security for your static application security testing needs.
JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..
Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Advanced Security differentiates with Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries. Upwind Code Security differentiates with Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code.
JFrog Advanced Security is developed by JFrog. Upwind Code Security is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Advanced Security integrates with JFrog Artifactory, IDEs. Upwind Code Security integrates with Cursor, VS Code, GitHub Actions, GitLab, Jenkins and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
JFrog Advanced Security and Upwind Code Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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