Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
JFrog Advanced Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by JFrog. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! is a commercial static application security testing tool by Spectral. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing software supply chain risk across development and artifact repositories should pick JFrog Advanced Security for its contextual vulnerability analysis powered by JFrog's own security research team, which catches exploitability signals that generic scanners miss. The platform covers SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning with native Artifactory integration, addressing the full NIST supply chain risk (GV.SC) and platform security (PR.PS) functions. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you need DAST capabilities; JFrog's strength is shifting left, not catching exploits in production.
Spectral Stop leaks at the source!
Startups and early-stage SMBs shipping code fast will get real value from Spectral Stop leaks at the source! because it catches secrets and PII in pull requests before they hit repositories, not after breach discovery. The tool covers PR.DS (data confidentiality) and PR.PS (platform integrity) under NIST CSF 2.0, blocking the most preventable class of cloud credential leaks at source. Skip this if you need post-deployment scanning across production infrastructure; Spectral is code-stage only and won't help you inventory secrets already in running systems.
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source
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Common questions about comparing JFrog Advanced Security vs Spectral Stop leaks at the source! for your static application security testing needs.
JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..
Spectral Stop leaks at the source!: Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
JFrog Advanced Security differentiates with Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! differentiates with Secrets detection in code, Data leak prevention, Source code scanning.
JFrog Advanced Security is developed by JFrog. Spectral Stop leaks at the source! is developed by Spectral. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
JFrog Advanced Security and Spectral Stop leaks at the source! serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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