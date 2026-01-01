JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.