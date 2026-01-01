JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by JetStream Security. KonaSense is a commercial ai governance tool by KonaSense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI in production need JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform to stop treating AI systems as black boxes and enforce least-privilege access across agent hand-offs, the real attack surface most teams ignore. The platform's continuous discovery and Blueprint-based runtime enforcement directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Continuous Monitoring, catching AI drift that static policy frameworks miss. Skip this if your organization is still in proof-of-concept phase or lacks the operational maturity to version and audit AI workflows; JetStream assumes you're ready to govern agents the way you govern service accounts.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need KonaSense to actually see what's happening before enforcing policy, not after. It maps every GenAI tool employees are using, then blocks sensitive data exfiltration and prompt injection at the moment of interaction; the investigation-grade audit trail means you can replay exactly what got sent to ChatGPT and why it was allowed or blocked. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet quantified which departments are using which AI tools, because KonaSense assumes you want control, not visibility theater.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
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Common questions about comparing JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform vs KonaSense for your ai governance needs.
JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..
KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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