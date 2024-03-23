Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Java Vulnerable is a free secure code training tool. Node.js Goof is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security training leads and developers who need hands-on labs for teaching OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities should use Java Vulnerable; it's free and removes the friction of building your own deliberately vulnerable app from scratch. With 271 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven enough for classroom and internal bootcamp use. Skip this if your team needs a managed SaaS platform with progress tracking and compliance reporting; Java Vulnerable is a raw codebase you'll need to host and monitor yourself.
Node.js developers and AppSec teams teaching secure coding practices need Node.js Goof to safely inject real vulnerabilities into their training pipeline without risk of production exposure. The application bundles multiple exploit vectors,injection, broken authentication, crypto flaws,in one low-friction demo that runs locally, making it faster to stand up than building vulnerable code from scratch. Skip this if your goal is testing a DAST scanner against production-grade Node.js apps; Goof is deliberately simplistic and won't validate detection accuracy against complex, real-world codebases.
A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities.
Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Java Vulnerable vs Node.js Goof for your secure code training needs.
Java Vulnerable: A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities..
Node.js Goof: Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Java Vulnerable is open-source with 271 GitHub stars. Node.js Goof is open-source with 523 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Java Vulnerable and Node.js Goof serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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