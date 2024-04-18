Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.

ssrfDetector

Developers and AppSec engineers who need to catch SSRF vulnerabilities in their own code before deployment should use ssrfDetector; it's free, which removes the budget objection that kills most security tool adoption at the code stage. The 165 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among teams already integrated with CI/CD workflows. Skip this if you're looking for runtime protection or need detection across a production fleet; ssrfDetector is a development-time scanner, not a WAF or proxy solution.