Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
jaeles is a free dynamic application security testing tool. ssrfDetector is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.
Developers and AppSec engineers who need to catch SSRF vulnerabilities in their own code before deployment should use ssrfDetector; it's free, which removes the budget objection that kills most security tool adoption at the code stage. The 165 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among teams already integrated with CI/CD workflows. Skip this if you're looking for runtime protection or need detection across a production fleet; ssrfDetector is a development-time scanner, not a WAF or proxy solution.
Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios.
Detects and prevents SSRF attacks
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Common questions about comparing jaeles vs ssrfDetector for your dynamic application security testing needs.
jaeles: Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios..
ssrfDetector: Detects and prevents SSRF attacks..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
jaeles is open-source with 2,283 GitHub stars. ssrfDetector is open-source with 165 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
jaeles and ssrfDetector serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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