Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Netlas is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and untracked acquisitions will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for EASM because it actually surfaces forgotten cloud infrastructure and third-party risk without requiring agents planted across your estate. The agentless discovery model means you're monitoring internet-facing assets in near-real-time while the Vulnerability Risk Score cuts through CVE noise by prioritizing what actually threatens your perimeter. Skip this if you need best-of-breed detection and response capabilities; Ivanti's strength is asset visibility and inventory, not incident hunting.
Security teams hunting for exposed assets and third-party infrastructure risks should start with Netlas; its attack surface reconnaissance covers cloud storage misconfigurations and leaked credentials that traditional vulnerability scanners skip. The free tier lets you scan unlimited targets without licensing friction, making it especially valuable for lean teams validating digital risk before committing budget elsewhere. Skip Netlas if you need continuous monitoring and alerting for discovered assets; it's built for one-time reconnaissance and tactical hunting, not ongoing compliance tracking.
Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures
Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform
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Common questions about comparing Ivanti Neurons for EASM vs Netlas for your external attack surface management needs.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM: Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization..
Netlas: Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Neurons for EASM and Netlas serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Ivanti Neurons for EASM is Commercial while Netlas is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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