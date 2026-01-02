Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Ivanti. Staris is a commercial application security posture management tool by Staris. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from fragmented scanners will find real value in Ivanti Neurons for ASPM's ability to normalize and prioritize across 100+ sources using threat intelligence correlation. The RS³ risk scoring methodology and SLA-based closure workflows transform vulnerability management from a reactive checkbox into an actual risk conversation with development teams. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool and has the discipline to manually triage findings; Ivanti's automation advantage only pays off when you're aggregating signals across multiple scanning platforms.
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours.
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Common questions about comparing Ivanti Neurons for ASPM vs Staris for your application security posture management needs.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..
Staris: AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours. built by Staris. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM differentiates with Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context. Staris differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is developed by Ivanti. Staris is developed by Staris. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM and Staris serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, Vulnerability Prioritization, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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