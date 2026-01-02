Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..

Staris: AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours. built by Staris. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability validation with proof of exploitability, SAST and DAST analysis using business and code context, Continuous monitoring for new vulnerabilities and zero-days..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.