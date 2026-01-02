Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Ivanti. Prime Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from fragmented scanners will find real value in Ivanti Neurons for ASPM's ability to normalize and prioritize across 100+ sources using threat intelligence correlation. The RS³ risk scoring methodology and SLA-based closure workflows transform vulnerability management from a reactive checkbox into an actual risk conversation with development teams. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool and has the discipline to manually triage findings; Ivanti's automation advantage only pays off when you're aggregating signals across multiple scanning platforms.
Development teams embedded in Jira and GitHub workflows should adopt Prime Security Platform to catch architectural flaws before code lands, not after deployment. Its Security Context Graph persists design decisions across sprints and surfaces attack patterns against real threat behaviors, addressing the ID.RA gap most AppSec tools leave open. Skip this if your team needs runtime detection or policy enforcement; Prime is design-stage risk analysis, which means it prevents entire classes of problems rather than detecting them in production.
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis
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Common questions about comparing Ivanti Neurons for ASPM vs Prime Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM: ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context..
Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM differentiates with Normalization of vulnerability data from 100+ sources, Integration with SAST, DAST, OSS, and container scanners, Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) with threat context. Prime Security Platform differentiates with Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM is developed by Ivanti. Prime Security Platform is developed by Prime Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM integrates with IBM AppScan, Wiz, Veracode, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management and 1 more. Prime Security Platform integrates with Jira, Confluence, Linear, SharePoint, Google Drive and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM and Prime Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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