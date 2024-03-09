Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
iRET is a free mobile app security tool. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
iOS penetration testers and mobile security researchers will get the most from iRET because it automates the tedious reverse engineering tasks that consume half your testing time, letting you focus on logic flaws and data exposure. The toolkit is free and battle-tested across 418 GitHub stars, meaning you're inheriting real-world fixes from researchers who've already hit the sharp edges. Skip this if you need a commercial support contract or GUI-based workflows; iRET is command-line first and expects you to read code, not point and click.
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
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Common questions about comparing iRET vs Promon Shield for Mobile™ for your mobile app security needs.
iRET: iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing..
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
iRET is open-source with 418 GitHub stars. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
iRET and Promon Shield for Mobile™ serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: iRET is Free while Promon Shield for Mobile™ is Commercial, iRET is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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