Irdeto AI Model Protection: Protects AI models from theft, misuse & reverse engineering via licensing. built by irdeto. Core capabilities include Hardware and environment binding to CPU IDs, secure elements, OS versions and libraries, Time-based and usage-based licensing controls, Anti-lift technology to prevent unauthorized model execution..

Sarus SarusLLM: Privacy-preserving LLM fine-tuning platform using Differential Privacy. built by Sarus. Core capabilities include Differentially-Private LLM fine-tuning via DP-SGD, Data clean room environment for LLM training without direct data access, Synthetic data generation from sensitive datasets..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.