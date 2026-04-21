IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API: API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring. built by IPASIS. Core capabilities include IP address reputation and geolocation lookup, VPN, proxy, Tor, and hosting provider detection, AI provider and known crawler identification..

Netacea Bot & Agent Trust Mgmt: Server-side bot & AI agent trust mgmt platform for web, API & app protection. built by Netacea. Core capabilities include Server-side bot detection without client-side agents, Classification of humans, good bots, bad bots, and AI agents, Real-time attack detection and response..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.